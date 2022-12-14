“Life is like a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour up the stage and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury signifying nothing” (William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”). This is the fleeting nature of life that Macbeth describes as a shadow changing form as it appears on the stage for a while, then disappears. Macbeth characterizes the belief that “shadows” do not have a conscious awareness of life, it is just a reflection, not representing the true essence of a flesh and blood body. This may be the same as the image of ourselves we see reflected in the mirror that has taken physical form over time with or without conscious awareness, reflecting the status quo. However, with conscious awareness, human beings can and do change as new thoughts emerge and growth occurs.
As we begin today’s yoga practice, we come in touch with how we see ourselves and thoughts on how we can work to improve our form and habits that contribute to health and wellness.
Yoga is a long-term mental and physical practice exercising personal choices, integrated into everyday habits that contribute to positive growth. As American writer and poet, Robert Frost contemplates about his own life: “I chose the road less traveled and that has made all the difference.” Yoga may be that “road less traveled” by the majority of people.
As the new year approaches, we focus on how we can polish and renew life. A yoga practice awakens new energy. Each person examines their own personal challenges on what needs to happen to actualize new growth and habits.
Let’s experiment with a yoga posture that requires concentration on form and reshaping the body. The “Crescent Lunge Pose’ is demonstrated by new to yoga practitioners at Shield Medical Group: Omayra, Mary (a continuing yoga student), Kathy, Leticia and Cyd. This is a balancing pose to lengthen the core of the body with one leg extended long to the back and the other in a lunge with bent knee over the ankle. Arms are lifted, parallel, up to the sky with the head centered between the shoulders and a level chin. Hold the pose for several breaths and keep lifting the core to release tension in the back and neck vertebraes. The pose is a great one to breathe out tight energy in the spine; it is held for several long inhales and exhales. After holding the pose for several breaths, transition to the other leg as this develops core strength and balance. Repeat this pose on both sides, at least five times.
For new to yoga practitioners, it is important to do the best you can, as strength and focus improves with practice. Crescent Lunge Pose stresses balance through strong shoulders, spine and hamstrings as they come into alignment. Holding each yoga pose for several breaths is important to translate the correct form from the visualization in the mind into the body. This mental to physical transition is part of learning every new yoga posture. Crescent Lunge Pose leads into other postures that require core strength and stability. This pose is a good beginning.
Each time you roll out the yoga mat, the worrisome world disappears which is one of the great benefits of yoga. Each yoga posture is slow moving, giving the muscles time to adjust as oxygen flow increases and toxins are released on each long exhale. As the class together evolves, the positive attitude of each yoga practitioner makes a difference! Yoga is a fun way to lift the spirits. Join our yoga class for a new beginning in the New Year!
Join us at Shield Medical Center on U.S. 27 North. Yoga classes meet Tuesday 1-2 p.m., Thursday 5:30-6:30 and Friday 1-2 p.m. Have fun with yoga on a pathway of fitness! All classes are FREE.