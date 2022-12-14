Yoga class pose

Crescent Lunge Pose demonstrated by new yoga practitioners: Omayra, Mary (a continuing yoga student), Kathy, Leticia and Cyd at Shield Medical facility.

 NANCY DALE PHOTO

“Life is like a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour up the stage and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury signifying nothing” (William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”). This is the fleeting nature of life that Macbeth describes as a shadow changing form as it appears on the stage for a while, then disappears. Macbeth characterizes the belief that “shadows” do not have a conscious awareness of life, it is just a reflection, not representing the true essence of a flesh and blood body. This may be the same as the image of ourselves we see reflected in the mirror that has taken physical form over time with or without conscious awareness, reflecting the status quo. However, with conscious awareness, human beings can and do change as new thoughts emerge and growth occurs.

As we begin today’s yoga practice, we come in touch with how we see ourselves and thoughts on how we can work to improve our form and habits that contribute to health and wellness.

