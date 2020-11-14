SEBRING — Ricky Taylor drove the No. 7 ACURA TEAM PENSKE Acura DPi to the pole for today's Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Taylor's fast lap of 1:46.874 was .251 seconds faster than the 1:47.125 lap turned in by Renger van der Zande in the No. 10 Konica Minolta DPi.
The two teams are battling it out for the season title and Acura drivers Taylor and Helio Castroneves lead van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe 242-240. Whelen Engineering's Pipo Derani has 233 points.
“Sebring is so fun,” Van Der Zande said. “We had low fuel, new tires, and a clean track, so we just went for it. We qualified second and I think that’s a great start, being on the front row. At the end it’s going to be a long race. Qualifying isn’t that important for a long race, but it shows where you are in terms of the speed of the car compared to the others."
The No. 6 Acura, driven by Dane Cameron, will start third and the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac will start fourth.
Less than one second separated all eight cars in the class.
In the four-car LMP2 field, the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry ran away from the field to claim the pole with a lap of 1:51.372. The No. 51 Inter Europol Competition entry will start second in the class.
Antonio Garcia set a sizzling lap of 1:55.456 to take the pole in GTLM, setting a class track record in the process. The previous GTLM track record was set by Jordan Taylor in the same No. 3 Corvette Racing C8.R in July during the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring. Taylor's lap was 1:55.634.
The two BMW Team RLL entries each had a solid qualifying run, taking second and third, while Tommy Milner drove the No. 4 Corvette to the No. 4 spot.
Wright Motorsports claimed the pole in GTD, with Jan Haylen claiming his first pole position in the WeatherTech series, with a lap of 2:00.844.
Andrew Davis brought the No. 30 Team Hardpoint Audi R8 LMS GT3 home in second place with a lap of 2:01.546.
These guys have been working hard, working together, working as a unit to get better,” Davis said. “It’s nice to see that positive attitude and a willingness to improve the car and improve the team. Everybody’s on the same page. I think that came together in qualifying where the Audi R8 LMS GT3 was running great, I was able to push it. We did a good job with the strategy on when to go out, to wait on the tires to come up to pressure, and then just hit it when everything was right."
The No. 14 AIM VASSER SULLIVAN Lexus qualified third, followed by the No. 11 GRT Grasser Lamborghini.
The class leading No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Ajajanian Acura NSX GT3 Evo qualified eighth. Drivers Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry lead the two Wright Motorsports drivers by seven points entering today's race.
Today's race will begin at 10:10 a.m. and tickets are available at the gate for $85.