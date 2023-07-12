BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada — The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 may or may not have had enough fuel to finish Sunday’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. But when the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R had an accident with five minutes remaining, it became a moot point, as the race finish under caution.
It was the No. 60 Acura finishing in front of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06. For the No. 10 car, it was the team’s first podium finish since the season opener at Daytona.
“Finishing second puts us right back in the championship hunt,” said Ricky Taylor, who shares the No. 10 driving duties with Filipe Albuquerque. “We got a little lucky here and a little unlucky there, but at the end of the day with the season we’ve had, I feel like we’re right back on track fighting for the championship. We can head into Road America in a few weeks with some momentum.”
The No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 of Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly placed third and moved into second place in the season standings, 19 points behind the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac. The No. 10 Acura is in third place, 29 points behind the leaders.
For winners Colin Braun and Tom Blomqvist, it was an opportunity to get themselves back in the title hunt, making up ground on the Whelen Engineering car, which finished a disappointing eighth. Out of Braun’s 24 IMSA victories, six of them have come at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.
“I’ve just always loved this place and it’s got a great rhythm to it,” Braun said. “When you kind of get that confidence that it’s going well, you can go out and attack straight away, and when it works, it keeps the confidence high.”
LMP3It was the No. 74 Riley Ligier JS P320 which tasted victory for the third consecutive race in the LMP3 class, sliding past the No. 30 Jr III Racing with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the race. When the caution flags came out less than two minutes later, the victory was sealed for the No. 74 car.
For the second race in a row, there was some contact between the No. 30 and No. 74 cars. Garett Grist, one of the drivers in the Jr III Racing entry, wasn’t too pleased with the way the race ended.
“It’s pretty clear what happened so there’s really not much to say,” Grist said. “I mean, Watkins Glen I raced clean, here I raced clean. … I guess we know how we can race, though.”
The GTP and LMP3 classes will next compete in the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on Aug. 6.