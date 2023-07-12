BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada — The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 may or may not have had enough fuel to finish Sunday’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. But when the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R had an accident with five minutes remaining, it became a moot point, as the race finish under caution.

It was the No. 60 Acura finishing in front of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06. For the No. 10 car, it was the team’s first podium finish since the season opener at Daytona.

