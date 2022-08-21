SNS-acura082122a.jpg

The Acura ARX-06 prototype.

 ACURA

DAYTONA BEACH — It will make you look more than once. Its lines speak Acura, its stance at once aggressive and elegant. Speed and grace intertwined.

Acura Motorsports became the latest manufacturer to unveil its design Wednesday for the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, the top-tier division of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship that will debut in January.

