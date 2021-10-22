Adam and Eve are parents of all humans
Every word that is said contrary to the far-left liberal ideology is racist even without a racist connotation. First of all, there are no races but one race, the human race. All people are related, close or far. Yes, you read this right, we are all related and come from one set of parents, Adam and Eve. That’s right, Adam and Eve were the parents of all humans.
We did not evolve from a bowl of chemicals that evolved into monkeys and apes and then into humans. Two of our own scientific laws disprove evolution: the law of biogenesis, which states that life cannot come from the non-living; and the second law of thermodynamics, which states that things go from order to disorder. To have evolution, things must go from disorder to order.
There are no such things as white people or Black people. We are all shades of brown. Take a piece of white notebook paper and place it next to your skin. Our skin color goes from a very light brown skin color like people from England to a very dark brown as we call Blacks today.
So, you may ask, how can we be different if not from different races? Remember Noah and the flood. Noah had three sons and all three sons scattered throughout the world in different locations where Ham, one of the three sons, gave way to the African Blacks.
Our skin has a certain number of melanocytes, which protects us from the Sun’s U.V. light and darkens our skin when under the Sun for a certain amount of time and the people who lived in Africa diversified in a way that their skin produced more melanocytes as people who are from Mexico and South American countries.
We all bleed red and we all are related either closely or far. Adam and Eve were the parents of all.
And no, dinosaurs did not exist millions of years ago but during the time of Adam and Eve, Genesis 1: 20-25, KJV, Job 40: 15-24, KJV.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring