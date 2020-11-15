Pantone once named “Ultra Violet” its color of the year, helping to create a resurgence in popularity of all things purple. As a result, homeowners who pride themselves on staying on top of the latest trends have increasingly turned to purple when designing their home interiors.
Purple influences can range from the dramatic to the subtle. Here are some ways to embrace purple in your home.
Transition bedroom color
Purple has long been a favorite shade for adolescents who are growing up and moving away from pinks and peaches into more mature room colors. Purple looks well when accented by white, magenta and yellow.
Even though it is embraced by young girls, purple also can be used by adults who want to create soothing retreats in their bedrooms.
Create an accent wall
A purple room may intimidate people who prefer mild, more neutral design schemes. But a purple accent wall can add a pop of color, suggest the home experts at Realtor.com. When it comes time to list a home, it’s easier for the next homeowner to embrace a purple accent wall than an entire room decorated in this jeweled tone.
Use accent items
It’s easy to add a splash of plum or other variations of purple without making a permanent commitment. Dress up neutral decor with throw pillows, rugs, table linens, or draperies in all shades of purple. As trends change, it’s easy to exchange accent items.
Modern kitchen
Homeowners can offset efficient, modern design in kitchens characterized by white cabinetry and stainless appliances with some well-placed grape focal points. A purple backsplash, purple-clad island or lavender bar stools can lend vibrancy to a space.
Purple powder room
A purple guest bathroom is the ideal place to help overnight guests feel regal. Violet and deeper shades of purple can feel warm and luxurious. Beige or cream bathrooms can be enhanced with a deep purple bath mat, shower curtain and hand towels.
Purple is hot right now and turning up in unexpected places in many homes.