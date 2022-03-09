Many of my fellow baby boomers share with me the memory of mom making jams, jellies, preserves, pickles, sauces and more, and sealing them in jars for long-term storage. I remember my mother happily working on jellies, the kitchen warm and fragrant and the steam releasing soft curls around her face.
While there are a number of young folks who are canning aficionados, it seems as though members of every generation have recently gravitated toward this long-established tradition for the first time.
There are many reasons for the growing interest. You may want to preserve the bounty of food coming from your home garden at the peak of freshness, prepare food that is free of artificial ingredients, save money on the cost of groceries, or become more self-sufficient. Some canners do it just for the joy of sharing high-quality homemade foods with friends and family. I claim all the above reasons, plus I like to make exotic varieties, like strawberry-kiwi jam.
As one in a family of 10, I clearly remember Dad bringing bushels of grapes or tomatoes for Mom to can, and my sister Annette bringing scads of crabapples that she picked somewhere for Mom to turn into the only jelly she would eat. Back then, Mom’s method for jelly was to pour the boiling hot jelly into sterile jars, and then seal them by pouring hot paraffin wax on top to seal them. It seems tricky, dangerous and a little crazy in hindsight. Although I can’t recommend this method, I must note that stored in a cool dark basement pantry in Wisconsin, for less than a year from fall to the next summer, not one jar ever went bad.
Fear of canningNot surprisingly, the methods we use are safer and easier. Still, it’s daunting to think about canning alone for the first time. Knowledge and practice will turn anxiety into pride and pleasure. I only began canning in my forties when Mom let me help her can masses of u-pick tomatoes to take along when she drove back up north. This recalls another great aspect of canning – if you have someone helping you “put up” food, you’ll have fun and memories to treasure.
If you’re interested in starting out, you’re probably nervous, and with good reason. A small mistake can cause big problems. I once took the lid off a canning pot full of jars of pickles to find broken jars and free-floating pickles. This kind of mistake can cost time and money, but it won’t harm one’s health. There are other mistakes that can cause very serious illness, even though your product looks fine when you make it.
Master Gardeners Offer Class
The Master Gardener Volunteers are here to help. We’re offering a three-hour class, “An Introduction to Canning and Preserving Food,” on March 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Bert J. Harris Agriculture Center in Sebring. It will cover canning, freezing, and drying food. It will also include streamlining, cost-saving, space-saving, and practical tips. You will learn about food safety issues, how to avoid them, and how to deal with them if they occur. This is more than just hygiene in the kitchen, and the most important issue for the novice home canner. Other topics covered include sealing, boiling water bath and pressure canning, equipment, fruits and fruit spreads, tomatoes and sauces, vegetables, and pickles, freezing, drying, and information resources.
There will be a break with jam and preserve tasting. Door prizes will be awarded, and recipes will be available. The cost for this class is $10. For more information or to register, call (863) 402-6540. The Bert J. Harris Agriculture Center is located at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.