PCSO arrest murder suspect
BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the area of Transport Road and Spruce Road in unincorporated Bartow. Deputies responded to that area Friday at around 5:49 a.m., in reference to a man being shot.
The victim, a white adult male whose name is not being released due to Marsy’s Law, was found deceased inside of a residence.
Deputies made contact with two witnesses at the residence and gathered suspect information. They were able to quickly locate the suspect in a car that was leaving the area, and the vehicle was stopped.
The suspect has been identified as Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez Jr., 31, who resides at 5316 Kirk Road, Bartow.
Based on evidence and witness statements at this early point in the investigation, De Alejandro Rodriguez was involved in an argument with the victim about the suspect dating the victim’s daughter. De Alejandro Rodriguez then shot the victim with a shotgun and fled the area with the weapon.
When deputies detained De Alejandro Rodriguez, he was in possession of a single shotgun shell in his pocket and another in a bag.
De Alejandro Rodriguez Jr.’s prior criminal history consists of six felony and eight misdemeanor arrests. His charges includes: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possessions, hit and run, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disorderly conduct, DUI, DWLSR, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.