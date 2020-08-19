“So get a witch’s shawl on, a broomstick you can crawl on, we’re going to pay a call on, the Addams Family.” (Orion Music Publishing – Unison Music)
There’s still time to get your tickets to see the fabulous Addams Family at Highlands Lakeside Theatre. With so many performance options, there is one that is sure to be convenient. This is a fun comedy that will have you snapping your fingers to the music and laughing out loud.
The cast of favorite characters include Jennifer Westergom (Morticia), Marcus Conerly (Gomez), Cassady Hitt (Wednesday), Brady Spencer (Pugsley), Tony Toler (Uncle Fester), Tracy Schuknecht (Grandmama), Gary Johnson (Lurch), Elianna Hagen (Cousin It), Aslan Smith (Lucas) with Dawn Smith and Mike McMillian (as Mal and Alice Beineke).
The Addams family has lived by their own unique set of values for hundreds of years, but with Wednesday, now a young women, falling in love, things are a-changing for everyone.
Lucas Beineke is a most un-Addams-like young man. Fresh from a ‘normal’ Midwestern family home, he and his family are in for some real surprises when they come to dinner to meet Wednesday’s kooky family.
The evening is one of secrets, surprises and change. Everyone’s relationship is tested as they try to do their best for their beloved and macabre daughter and the young man she has chosen to love.
“I’ve always loved Wednesday,” said Cassady Hitt (Wednesday). “She is dark and twisted, funny and quirky. She’s a fun character to play.”
“I used to watch the Addams Family in black and white at my grandma’s,” said Tony Tolar (Uncle Fester). “He was always creating havoc, either electrocuting himself or getting into trouble with Pugsley. He’s a dark and insane character, but I’m not at all like him.”
“I’ve always enjoyed the music of this show and especially the songs my character sings,” said Aslan Smith (Lucas). “It’s an interesting character, really different and a good challenge.”
The talented team for this production includes Amanda Mercer (director), Tom Staik (assistant director), Jillian Febres (production coordinator) and Kevin Hacker (stage manager). They lead a large team of dedicated professionals as it takes many people to create an HLT worthy performance on stage.
Series sponsors include Dental Care of Mid Florida and McPhail’s Auto. The show sponsor is the Highlands News Sun. Please note there are adult themes in the show that may make it unsuitable for some children.
The owner of the broadcasting rights is not allowing HLT to live stream the production, so the performance will be live and only on stage.
According to Carole Schafmeister, Building and Maintenance Chair at HLT, “Our theater provides the opportunity to enjoy our shows in-person in a safe environment.”
The play runs Friday through Sept. 6. Performances are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org, at the box office at 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring or by calling 863-382-2525.