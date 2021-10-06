Keith Addis loves children. He loves to see them smiling and laughing, clapping and singing, and being happy and carefree. He likes to tell them weird and wacky but highly imaginative stories that only adults who are still childlike in spirit could create.
The children really enjoy Addis’ stories, according to Highlands Hammock State Park Ranger Laura McMullen and Highlands County Boys and Girls Club Operations Manager Janice Rearick. Both indicate that the kids laugh at Addis’ antics, mimic his characters, and sometimes ask questions him to retell stories they especially like.
Addis is the 2021 winner of the Highlander Awards Senior Citizen of the Year award. Addis said, “I celebrated the event as the payoff for the many years I sat day dreaming in classes when I should have been paying attention to my teachers. Thank goodness for their understanding.”
Addis’ wife Debbie, who nominated him, says that Keith first began telling stories when their 5-year old son James asked his Dad to tell him a story about a catfish.
Today, more than 40 stories are part of Addis’ repertoire.
The stories deal with all kinds of subjects. Many of them involve people helping others.
Addis plans to publish a book of his stories.