SEBRING — Resident Keith Addis has told stories to the delight of children for more than 25 years. Last year Addis published an illustrated book with some of his favorite stories.
Titled “Jamie Tales,” the book is dedicated to the memory of his son James Kent Addis, who died in an accident in 2006, at the age of 14. “I first started storytelling when Jamie was 5 years old and asked me to tell him a story about a catfish,” Addis said.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m., Addis will host an event at the Circle Theater, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Using sound effects, funny gestures, and other antics, he will act out eight of his most memorable stories. He also will autograph books for sale.
The stories deal with all kinds of subjects. Many of them involve people helping others. Here’s a few examples:
- Crystal feels useless because she is handicapped. Her friend builds her a special wheelchair. It has jet propulsion, an arm that can be thrust forward to reveal a boxing glove on the end, and a very strong rope attached to the back.
Crystal encounters a would-be robber. She blocks his escape with her wheelchair, punches him unconscious, ties him to the back of the chair, and drives full speed to the sheriff’s office, feeling the power of her good deed all the way.
- Shorty wants to work for his town’s fire and rescue department. He’s only 3 feet, 6 inches tall, so he can’t meet the qualifications. An earthquake strikes the town. Because he’s so small, Shorty can squeeze into tight spaces and he saves three people. The fire department changes its qualifications and hires him.
- A baby is born to a member of the Shosone tribe. He looks normal except he has a huge nose and consequently a very powerful sneeze. When the federal government wants to seize the tribe’s land, the baby’s mother puts a feather under her son’s nose. His huge ACHOO creates such a dust storm that it chokes the government officials and drives them off the land forever.
Addis also likes animal stories. There’s Fred the Lobster, who juggles shrimp at the county fair, and Marcel, the French-speaking spider, who travels on a boat from Africa to the United States, where he falls in love with a female spider but gets eaten by her after the romance ends.
The event at the Circle Theater is free; the books can be purchased there for $15. For further information, call 863-260-3817 or e-mail kaddis1@triad.rr.com.