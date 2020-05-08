SEBRING — Jessica Denise Addison, 34, of Sebring was arrested on Tuesday morning by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license with knowledge.
The arresting deputy wrote in his arrest report that at about 6:20 a.m. he was patrolling the area near DeSoto Road and Mike Kahn Road in a marked vehicle. He saw a silver Cadillac with only one working headlight and no front bumper.
The report stated the officer turned east and identified the driver as Addison from previous “law enforcement contacts.” He wrote that he knew her license was suspended and that Addison was aware her license was suspended. He confirmed the suspension with dispatch.
The deputy performed a traffic stop and asked Addison to get out of the car and notified Addison of her Miranda rights. The redacted report stated Addison spoke to the deputy but the comment was redacted from the report. She was arrested and put into the deputy’s vehicle.
The deputy searched the vehicle where he found a baggy with 2.0 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, he searched a wallet and bag and found a syringe with brown liquid. In a makeup case, he wrote, were several used syringes and another baggy with a crystal like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 10.0 grams. A digital scale, smoking pipe and a spoon were also allegedly found in the car and baggies with residual crystal like substance.