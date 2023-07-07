David Martin Adkins faces trial in county court Monday on two charges of DUI with property damage.
Adkins, who also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in felony court, nearly died in February 2022 after he allegedly ran his boss’ pickup truck into a brick mailbox and hit a tree on South Orange Boulevard.
While at the hospital, nurses told the FHP officer that first responders had to administer Narcan twice to Adkins before his arrival to the hospital. They then intubated Adkins, according to the FHP complaint against Adkins.
Narcan is used to revive overdose victims.
The FHP officer gave nurses her “approved agency specimen kit” to draw Adkins’ blood.
Hospital staff then drew his blood for a toxicity screen, which was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for analysis. When his blood screen came back from the FDLE lab in August, it showed Adkins positive for diazepam, midazolam, nordiazepam, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and butalbital, some of which are used to fight anxiety, suppress the central nervous system, and in the case of amphetamines, stimulate the central nervous system.
Based on the FDLE toxicity, police charged Adkins with two counts of DUI with property damage.
Adkins’ lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Todd Scholl, sought to dismiss the charges against Adkins by arguing that there was no proof Adkins was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. He also sought to dismiss the blood toxicity panel because it was performed without Adkins’ permission. Thirdly, he objected to a subpoena for Adkins’ medical records, and fourth, sought to disallow a nurse’s statement to the FHP officer that Adkins “had to be administered narcan twice before arriving.”
Scholl filed a demand for speedy trial on May 9.
Dunnigan also to stand trial MondayA second trial, this one in felony court, concerns Lawrence Dunnigan Jr. According to his arrest affidavit, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Dunnigan just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2022 because Dunnigan was pushing his bicycle on the wrong side of the road, facing away from oncoming traffic.
As a marked sheriff’s cruiser approached him, Dunnigan allegedly reached into his pockets several times after being told not to do so. A struggle ensued, during which Dunnigan allegedly pulled his hand back while being handcuffed. Deputies took him to the ground, but Dunnigan kept resisting, deputies said. They used a knee strike unsuccessfully, and used a taser weapon to bring him under control and handcuff him, the arrest affidavit states.
Deputies reported that Dunnigan took off running with his arms still cuffed, but they caught up to him and put him in the cruiser. Deputies said they found 1.6 grams of methamphetamine in his sock as well as another untold amount in a carrying case.