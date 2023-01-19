Adkins faces latest domestic violence charges

David Martin Adkins faces up to 15 years if he’s convicted in his latest domestic violence case.

 

SEBRING — David Martin Adkins keeps adding to his legal woes.

Adkins – who is charged with domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment – has a long history of domestic abuse allegations dating back to 2006, court records show.

