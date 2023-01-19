Adkins faces latest domestic violence charges

SEBRING — David Martin Adkins keeps adding to his legal woes.
Adkins – who is charged with domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment – has a long history of domestic abuse allegations dating back to 2006, court records show.
His next court date for the most recent charges, which he picked up Christmas week 2021, is Feb. 14. He was to stand trial last week, but it has been continued.
Adkins, who turns 51 Wednesday, has been out on bond since his arrest on those charges, but he’s picked up new charges since then.
DUI with damage charges
In February 2022, Adkins drove his boss’ pickup truck into a brick mailbox and hit a tree on South Orange Boulevard. Adkins was slumped over the wheel, apparently knocked out. Paramedics took him to the hospital where a deputy visited him to get a statement.
After he was released from the hospital, he was charged in March 2022 a second time with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Adkins has history of domestic violence
Though Adkins has been repeatedly charged with domestic violence, his victims have also refused to testify, said Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz.
Adkins has been arrested repeatedly and charged with domestic violence since 2006, when he served six months in the county jail for battering a woman, court records show.
Some cases were dropped for lack of evidence or at the request of the victim.
- In September 2006, he was arrested for battery; he was sentenced in June 2007 to 90 days in the Highlands County Jail for violating his probation.
- In March 2007, Adkins was arrested for battery; in July 2007, he was sentenced to a year in jail.
- In January 2015, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adkins after he and the victim argued. Deputies reported that he bent the victim’s middle and index fingers back until they “popped and she bent to the ground.” Prosecutors dropped the charges after Adkins showed a bruise on his arm from the bat. “Could not determine the primary aggressor,” the prosecutor wrote in his notes.
- July 2015: Adkins’ female victim ran from the house and contacted sheriff’s deputies. She showed the deputy injuries consistent with Adkins slamming a door inside the house against her back. Prosecutors dismissed the charges, noting “swearing match, no independent witnesses.
- February 2016: Adkins allegedly punched his female victim several times, deputies reported. A deputy noticed a cut on the the victim’s hand. She told the deputy she was injured as she tried to block Adkins’ punches to her head and stomach. Prosecutors dropped the charges because the “victim is present in court and requested no further prosecution.
- In April 2016, dispatchers reported that a female caller shouted “Help!” just as the 911 call was interrupted. Deputies responded to the address; the victim said Adkins had entered the home through a laundry room window. Prosecutors dropped the charges, citing the incident as a “swearing match, no independent witnesses.”
- In a separate April 2016 case, prosecutors arrested and charged Adkins with violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence and for again battering the victim.
- October 2016: Deputies again go to the house and arrest Adkins for allegedly smashing his and his victim’s cell phones; for punching her repeatedly on the head, arms and stomach; and for holding her down with his knees while threatening to cut her throat. This time there were witnesses and Adkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple battery and was sentenced to six months in county jail.
- Nov. 5, 2019: A woman he had been living with for a year called dispatchers, telling them Adkins had slapped her three or four times. A 911 operator was on the line, hearing everything, the arrest report stated. He was charged with assault and battery, but pleaded guilty to battery, court records show. He is released for time served after more than a month in jail.
Kromholz said his office can’t proceed to trial without enough evidence, including witnesses and victim statements.
“While the facts on scene would provide probable cause — which means something is likely to have occurred — the prosecution is responsible to bring forward a case only when in good faith they believe that there is sound evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kromholz said.
According to the arrest affidavit for the charges that occurred two days before Christmas 2021, Adkins was in the process of moving out from the home he shared with a woman for about a year when he grabbed the victim by the throat, and squeezed hard enough to prevent her from breathing, deputies wrote in their report.
He allegedly slapped her repeatedly, then went to the kitchen and returned to the bedroom with two kitchen knives. He held the knives up, threatened to kill her and refused to let her leave the bedroom. The woman was “upset and would not stop shaking and crying,” deputies wrote in the arrest affidavit.
Adkins has pleaded not guilty in that case.