LAKE PLACID — Find your new best friend at Woofstock from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Stuart Park. This PAWsitive Effects adoption event is a full day of feline, canine and family fun.
PAWsitive Effects was founded by Steve and Gini Shevick to support local animal rescues find homes for pets.
Friendly dogs are welcome as long as there is a human attached to the end of a leash. The event is free to attend as is parking, although donations of quality, American-made pet food and money are welcome. Get a free raffle ticket with pet food donation. Beautiful baskets will be raffled off as well as a 50/50 raffle.
The eight rescues that will be bring their animals and participating are Barking Out Loud Rescue, Sebring Angels, Heartland Cat Rescue & Adoption Society, Hardee Animal Rescue Team (HART), Humane Society of Highlands County, Saunders Second Chances. Little Critters and Highlands County Animal Services. One of the animals hoping to be adopted is 2-year-old “Nicco” from Animal Services; he has been through the HEEL Together obedience training through the prison.
All monetary and pet food donations will be split between the rescues. The coveted “Wag Bags” will be given out to adoptive humans while supplies last.
The area rescues will be bringing their adoptable animals to the park who are looking for their forever homes. Whether you want a puppy or kitty to play with or a mature dog or cat to cuddle with, the right pet is just waiting to come home with you. Each rescue sets its own adoption fees.
“Woofstock is a make up date for Barktoberfest 2022,” PAWsitive Effects co-founder Gini Shevick said. “That was postponed because of Hurricane Ian.”
Barring any hurricanes, Barktoberfest is slated for Oct. 7.
Although clearing out the kennels is a major component to the event, education and adoption awareness are just as important. Shevick said the event is for animals and people who love them. Dress up your pet for the pet costume contest at 11 a.m. This is always a crowd favorite.
Vendors will be selling a myriad of items for your favorite pets. A pastor will perform pet blessings. A DJ will spin tunes to keep the humans and pets happy.
After a nail trimming, your pooch will be picture perfect. Teach your dog to smile for the camera as there will be photo ops at the park. Take a picture with your new pet to mark the occasion. The kids will also be ready for their close-up after they get their faces painted.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services will be microchipping pets to help ensure you are reunited with your best friend if they should ever get away from you.
After your dog has been walking you for a bit, stop for a bit of lunch from several food trucks.
“Our mission is to get more cats and dogs into loving homes and bringing awareness of the animals in need in our local community,” Shevick said.