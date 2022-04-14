LAKE PLACID – The case of Daniel Meekins, the man who sexually abused a boy for years before adopting him, is among the most disturbing Highlands County has seen.
That’s the opinion of court officials involved in the case.
Meekins pled guilty to lewd and lascivious exhibition and admitted to molesting his adoptive son in February. In exchange, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Meekins to 30 years in prison, followed by 30 years of probation. The crime could have brought him life in prison.
Now that the case is over and he’s going away for decades, the public is left with the question: How could the authorities allow Meekins – who had a history of sexual encounters with men in his home as well as heavy drug use – be given permision to adopt the child?
Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, Inc.,the adoption agency that failed to see the home’s horrors, is the focus of lawsuits from the child’s family.
Fort Lauderdale Attorney Stacie Schmerling is a partner at Justice for Kids. She has been representing children in bad situations for a dozen years.
“My firm represents kids injured in the state of Florida,” she says. “That includes children who are injured in the state’s child welfare system.”
She agreed, with the OK of the boy’s relatives, to speak about the red flags Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services allegedly missed. Gulf Coast, which is not aligned with a synagogue or religious organization, recommended Meekins as an adoptive parent to the child. The private agency works in counties throughout the state, sending child advocates to homes on a regular basis to ensure the safety of homes. The child was visited by a revolving door of case managers who apparently failed to compare notes. No one seemed to catch the signs and symptoms of sexual abuse in the child.
“The clues were in the child’s behaviors,” Schmerling said. “He was fearful of certain things, the child would soil himself, which are signs and symptoms of sexual abuse. He was afraid of bathing, which is another sign of sexual abuse. He would cry whenever he was asked to go to the bathroom.”
The boy also touched fellow youngsters inappropriately, apparently parroting what he saw while living with Meekins.
A psychologist caught the behaviors, though.
“He had a psychological evaluation at one point – it wasn’t to address these behaviors – but the behaviors that I told you about emerged. They should have been seen to be indicative of sexual abuse but weren’t,” she said.
Then there was Meekins himself.
“He had some things in his background that should have raised flags,” she said. “He had an arrest for domestic battery on a previous domestic partner. Meekins stopped taking the child to therapy, and after the break up with the partner, his drug abuse escalated.”
In fact, the former partner “expressed concern about Meekins’ alleged sexually deviant lifestyle, that he couldn’t keep (his hands) to himself,” the lawyer said of her investigation.
“Gulfcoast knew the partner expressed concern (about Meekins’) sexual activities, she said.
But all of this was not mentioned when Gulfcoast recommended to a court that Meekins and another partner be allowed to bring the boy into their home.
“The boy was being overly affectionate with people,” she said. “He started having significant behavior problems in school. He was acting out what was happening at home. The boy had nightmares and displayed bizarre behaviors with other kids in school.”
The school notified Gulf Coast and again, nothing seemed to make it into Meekins’ file.
“It’s virtually a revolving door of different people involved in this young boy’s case management,” she said. “Over time there were 14 different case managers in his case.”
When Estrada sentenced Meekins March 31, the boy’s family expressed their pain under Marsy’s Law. The youngster lived with Meekins until he was 8.
The boy’s great-grandmother, who went first, expressed anger at how Meekins, who adopted the child with the permission of family members, abused the child.
“You were given the greatest gift in life, the love of a son, someone who would be there for you always until your old age,” the great-grandmother began. “Little did I know at the time you were a pedophile.”
She described how Meekins sequestered the youngster.
“You got (the boy) when he was only 4 years old and started molesting him immediately,” she said. “The damage you did to this innocent child is immeasurable. You did everything you could to separate him from his biological family, and we should have realized then that’s what pedophiles do.”
Schmerling blames the state for hiring private firms and organizations that can’t do the job.
“The Department of Children and Families has outsourced its mission since 1999,” Schmerling says. “Our position is, privatization is a failed experiment. Prior to the adoption, Gulf Coast knew that Meekins kept canceling meetings with the adoption specialist, failed to attend disclosure meetings, and prior to adoption, Gulf Coast never met the child in person, they met the boy the day of the adoption.”
Meekins’ live-in lover, Alan Peter Zaloum, was arrested with Meekins but maintains his not-guilty plea. He has yet to stand trial.