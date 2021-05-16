This home is located at 514 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $399,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Enjoy the lakefront life in this super cute, three-bedroom, two-bath updated Lake June “cottage” with over 1,200 living square feet. Low maintenance home with metal roof, tile flooring throughout the main living areas, cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting and many nice updates.
Walk into the bright and open living room and you’ll be surprised at how large it feels. Notice the large, updated kitchen with breakfast bar, opened to the dining area, with plenty of cabinet space, matching black appliances and overlooking the living room.
The pretty and spacious master suite has plantation shutters and full bath with his-and-hers sink, walk-in shower and extra storage space with shelves. There’s a modern, remodeled guest bathroom with shower and tub and two other bedrooms with nice, wood plantation shutters. Although one of the bedrooms does not have a closet, it can be a great office or even a game room.
Outside in the fenced backyard you’ll notice pavers throughout, ample parking space, a picnic table and a nice large shed perfect for storing all your water toys. This backyard space is ideal for hosting a great cookout or lake party. Walk down to the large dock and boathouse with lift where you can step into the water for a dip, enjoy the lakeside breeze or take your boat out to explore Lake June.
Located within walking distance to Jaxson’s restaurant and just minutes to Downtown Lake Placid and Sebring. Take a look today and make this your new fun, getaway home.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#279543