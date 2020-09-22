LAKE PLACID – The Adult Homecoming event has changed venues. Originally scheduled to be hosted at the Lake Placid Government Center, the event has moved to the Jack Stroup Civic Center at 355 W. Center Ave. 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. The doors will be open to VIP guests at 7 p.m. And at 8 p.m. For general admission.
The Adult Homecoming is a fun fundraiser for the Lake Placid High School football and softball One Dragon boosters. The programs normal fundraisers have been dramatically cut due to the coronavirus.
Couples and individuals can dance the night away while they enjoy a cash bar and light refreshments. In efforts to lure men to the event, football will be on screens outside and a hot dog and taco truck will be on premises.
Organizers include Betsy Canevari and Katie Wilson who also put on the Inaugural Mom Prom in February, before COVID-19 hit the county. The women-only event raised about $9,000 for LPHS Project Graduations for the 2021 and 2023 classes.
“We want to keep it simple,” Canevari said. “People can come casual or dressy. You are coming for a party; be comfortable.”
Originally, the Adult Homecoming was scheduled to be held at the Lake Placid Government Center after the success of the Mom Prom. The Town Administrator Phil Williams canceled the Adult Homecoming because of the risk of coronavirus to event-goers and to Town Hall staff afterward. Members of the town council, in a previous council meeting, gave Williams the discretion as to who to rent to and under what conditions.
Councilman Greg Sapp sent an email to Williams asking for the item to be added to the agenda for the special meeting to be held at5:30 p.m. on Friday that will include the millage and budget first readings. The Homecoming was not added to the agenda as of press time on Tuesday because there was not enough time for it to be advertised. Sapp said it should be added to the October 12 meeting.
Organizers quickly found another venue that was larger and checked all the boxes.
“The important thing is the Adult Homecoming is still going to happen,” Canevari said. “The new location lets us have more people- even at 50% capacity. We were able to add more VIP tables and have seating outside as well.”
Tickets are still available through tomorrow at event.gives/adulthomecoming.