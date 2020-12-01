I've been watching a documentary titled 'Kids Behind Bars,' which calls out hypocrisy in the U.S. justice system. Persons under 18 are mostly considered minors and are not allowed to vote or drink alcohol. Their medical treatment must be governed by their parents or legal guardian. However, when those under 18 commit a crime, the system often times takes it upon themselves to treat them as adults.
Until the Supreme Court intervened in 2012, persons under 18 were regularly given life sentences in adult prisons with no parole.
I am in no way condoning child crime. Punishment is certainly in order. However, you can't have it both ways. Either lower the age of drinking and voting or raise the age at which persons can be charged as adults. Since minors can't vote, they have no say in electing those who set such rules.
Putting a 15-year-old in an adult prison is a recipe for disaster. It's time to standardize how those under 18 are treated by our legal system.
Warren Pender
Sebring