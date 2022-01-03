ST. PETERSBURG — Duke Energy has awarded $250,000 in grants to support a wide range of education and community assistance initiatives across Florida.
This year’s grant recipients range from local education foundations to community assistance programs that address economic and quality of life issues for students and families, as well as diversity and access to educational and training opportunities.
“These programs are more important than ever, as many students and educators continue to face academic challenges and families across the state struggle to get by,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Duke Energy Florida is proud to support the organizations that work tirelessly to eliminate barriers and create opportunities for all children, individuals and families to thrive and reach their full potential.”
AdventHealth Foundation in Sebring received $15,000. The funds will support AdventHealth’s new Wellness Center in Sebring. The facility is designed to care for the whole person, body, mind and spirit with interactive simulation training, specialized classes, cooking demonstrations, lifestyle lectures, relaxation areas, health care screening, wellness events, edible gardens, walking trails and a conference space.
“Generosity truly heals and this wonderful wellness center gift we received from Duke Energy will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our Heartland community members”, said Christen Johnson, AdventHealth Heartland region executive director of Foundation and Volunteer Services. “With this gift, we are one step closer to building the new state-of-the-art facility that’s designed to make our community a happier and healthier place.”
The $5 million facility is designed to care for the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. Located on the campus of AdventHealth Sebring, the new Wellness Center will be more than a gym. It’s a place where community members can congregate and focus on becoming their best selves.
Lake Wales Care Center received $5,000. Each year Duke Energy partners with the Lake Wales Care Center to purchase 50 food baskets to assist families in need. Funds will continue to support this program and its families during the holidays.
Find, Feed & Restore, a program in Clermont that assists families with children and individuals with no-cost and affordable housing, received a grant to support its new expansion property, Restore Lake. The funds will help transform the inside of the building into six spaces for families to obtain self-sufficiency and continue Find, Feed & Restore’s mission to combat homelessness in the South Lake area.
“Through the generosity of Duke Energy, we are able to reduce the amount of families with children and individuals that go unsheltered in our community,” said Brian K. Broadway, Find, Feed & Restore founder. “This year’s grant allowed us to mobilize two additional housing units for homeless families with children and brought us closer to the completion of our newest property that will provide housing, financial literacy and job training to over 120 homeless individuals each year.”
Duke Energy Florida has also supported the Foundation for Seminole State College’s Workforce Recruitment Program, a unique program that allows students to receive their GED at the same time they receive their certification for HVAC or electrician to gain employment immediately in the workforce.
“Thanks to the support from our partnership with Duke Energy Florida, Seminole State College students are achieving their professional goals faster and helping to meet the employment needs of high-demand professions,” said Dr. John Gyllin, vice president of resource and economic development and executive director of the Foundation for Seminole State College. “Through this grant, we continue to provide opportunities for students to receive their GEDs and industry-based credentials at the same time, giving them a step up while supporting industries such as HVAC, electrical and plumbing.”
Duke Energy Florida is proud to provide grants to 20 organizations that make impactful contributions to the communities it serves.