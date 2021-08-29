AVON PARK — The crowd was not large in number, but the honors handed out were huge at Thursday night’s Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.
AdventHealth Sebring received the prestigious Business of the Year award. George Karos, executive director of the chamber, explained that the award honors an APCC member business that has provided outstanding contributions to the community through excellent programming and services.
AdventHealth Sebring is the flagship of three hospitals in Highlands and Hardee counties. From cardiology to neurology, physicians pioneer new procedures that raise the bar for care globally. Their principles for caring for the whole person started more than 150 years ago with the founders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. They continue to help the people in their care to help better create a life of whole health by healing their bodies, strengthening their minds, and lifting their spirits.
“AdventHealth Sebring, and its foundation, doctors and staff, programs and marketing department, led by Cathy Turner Albritton, a former executive director of the chamber, have all been a loyal friends and supporters of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, and regional communities – and especially to our entire Central Florida region with their effective and expert multiple-tiered response to COVID-19,” said Tina Thompson, chamber board president.
Although AdventHealth officials were unable to be in attendance and accept the award, they did provide an acceptance note.
“With sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation, AdventHealth thanks the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce for bestowing us with the 2021 Business of the Year Award. We are deeply honored by this prestigious recognition, but disappointed we are not able to attend the banquet this evening and accept the award in person. Due to the increasing volume of COVID patients, our facilities are nearing capacity and our frontline team members are working tirelessly to provide compassionate, whole-person care to our community.
“Since 1948, AdventHealth has been caring for our neighbors with a mission to ‘extend the healing ministry of Christ.’ It is through our strategic partnership with the Avon Park Chamber that we are able to connect community members and local businesses to wellness resources, keeping our Heartland healthy.
“While the past 18 months have been difficult for everyone, please keep in mind that Philippians 4:13 tells us ,we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us,’” their message read.
The night’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Bill Jarrett Ford of Avon Park.
Thompson explained the Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a member business that has made remarkable contributions to the Highlands County regional business development, infrastructure and business history.” This award recognizes a business that best represents achievement and longevity. Eligible nominees are those who have been actively involved in the business community for at least 10 years by 2021.
She pointed out that Bill Jarrett Ford in Avon Park serves outside Avon Park, too – in places like Bowling Green, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Sebring, Wauchula and Winter Haven.
Karos said, “It is a great night at the 2021 Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet held at the historic Hotel Jacaranda! Thank you to this evening’s guests in attendance for helping us to further facilitate and expand economic opportunities that grow business in our community and help members engage and interact with our city and county governments, school district, and with each other as friends and potential clients.”
Others to be honored through the evening were Ridge Area Arc for Community Involvement of the Year; Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson received the Beautification Award; Phillip Hamilton was named Chamber Volunteer of the Year; and Tina Thompson was named APCC Director of the Year.
Karos also thanked the individual directors for their service.
Prior to the awards being handed out, Rick Helms spoke briefly about the Avon Park Historical Society, while a slide show of historical photos was on display in the background. Helms invited the chamber members to visit the museum and see much of the city’s history. He said the museum will be hosting a display of railroad memorabilia from collector Jason Bate in September.