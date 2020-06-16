SEBRING – AdventHealth Child Learning Center in Sebring is closed this week after two teachers tested positive for the coronavirus. The school may be closed for an additional week said AdventHealth spokeswoman Richelle Hoenes-Ahearn on Monday. The school will keep the parents informed as to changes in the closing.
The school, behind AdventHealth Sebring at 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., currently has 40 students enrolled and nine teachers working there. Hoenes-Ahearn said all the students’ families have been notified about the exposure and were provided information on COVID-19 testing information.
The teachers have all been tested at the hospital’s lab. The lab produces the results immediately, according to the spokeswoman.
“We have received confirmation that two of our staff members at AdventHealth Sebring Child Learning Center tested positive for COVID-19,” Hoenes-Aherarn said in an email. “We are following all safety procedures and protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control at our facilities, including our child care center. A diligent cleaning process is underway, which includes deploying innovative robotic technology that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect rooms at the center. We have also administered COVID-19 rapid tests to all teachers, and are offering testing to our students. AdventHealth Sebring is nationally recognized for safety, and we will continue to monitor protocols that prioritize safety in our clinical facility and our child care center.”
In order to comply with federal privacy guidelines, no more medical information was released.