SEBRING — Randy Surber wears a lot of hats as chief executive officer of AdventHealth, but in his off-time, he wears a helmet. Surber is an amateur race car driver and is known as the “Racing CEO.”
The self-admitted adventurer said his first love of speed came in the form of motorcycle racing.
“I have always had a really strong competitive nature,” Surber said.
He said the competitiveness began in high school sports such as football, baseball, basketball and track. When Surber was in his teens, he began to race motorcycles ... much to the chagrin of his parents. He said he raced motorcycles most of his life.
Surber said there was much “pleading, begging and reassuring” in order for his folks to let him race. He said they were careful and conservative people who finally gave in. He was not freed from the “I told you so,” when he got broken bones but his parents still supported him.
“I always enjoyed it, the competitive nature of it and being outdoors and racing in the woods or on a track, whatever the case may be and seeing different parts of the country and doing that as a hobby,” Surber said. “‘Amateur hobby,’ if you will.”
Surber does not get out on the motorcycles as much in the past few years.
“I’ve always been interested in auto racing, always been a huge fan of auto racing; particularly NASCAR and sports car racing. When I moved to Sebring about three and a half years ago now, obviously, I was just thrilled to be part of the Sebring community. In particular, knowing the track was here as well.”
Surber had already acquired a Mazda that he was dreaming of racing before he moved to Sebring. He visited Sebring International Raceway and the hospital had a contract with the track to provide their medical services for the races. This was a win-win for Surber.
“Even though I am very much in the early phases of racing, I’m now learning the sport and doing some driving classes and going to track days,” he said.
Surber said he might not be racing cars if he had not lived in Highlands.
“What Sebring has afforded me is that exposure that I probably would not have gotten anywhere else. I think Sebring has so many unique qualities about it,” he said. “Not only the quality of life here but if you think of someone like myself who aspires to be racing and involved in motor sports, you know we have such an asset in our community that’s simply world class and getting better all the time.”
Surber is up to his second Mazda and he fixes them himself. He was taught by his father and brother as they were handymen. Surber said working on the car can lead to “ah-ha” moments and help him solve a problem he may be having at work when his mind is cleared because of working on the car.
He said he enjoys racing and hopes to do more of it in the future. One club he races with is Sports Car Club of America.
Surber said going from two wheels on a motorcycle transfers well to going to four wheels on a car. He works with a coach training to improve his skills. He said the drivers have a “tremendous” skill and make driving look easy.
Surber said AdventHealth will be testing some 500 team members for COVID-19 and taking care of victims in crashes at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
“It’s the perfect world for me.”
“She’s been extraordinarily supportive of all these things I want to do,” Randy said of his wife, Jo. “I’m a pretty adventurous-minded individual. I like to do a lot of different things.”
His hobbies can be very expensive and Jo has also been supportive in that arena. She usually attends the events her husband is racing in. Randy Surber said that she really wants to get in a car, too.
The couple have three adult children in the Tennessee and Virginia area who did not inherit their dad’s passion for speed but still cheer him on.
He confessed to being an adrenaline junkie, but a responsible one. He said he would not jump out of an airplane because he has to show up for work on Mondays.
Finding time to balance family, work and hospital for anyone, much less a CEO of a hospital during a pandemic, is not always easy.
“This last year’s been tough, but I see some blue sky,” he said.
The couple have relocated extensively but like Sebring the best and hope to stay in Sebring. He calls SIR’s Wayne Estes and John Story among good friends.