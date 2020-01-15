SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Hypertension: It’s Not Just the Numbers” lecture on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. Join us to learn more about the often underappreciated and misunderstood topic of high blood pressure. The definition, causes, consequences and prevention of hypertension will be discussed. The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Shahnaz Punjani, MD, from AdventHealth Medical Group Interventional Cardiology at Sun n Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring.
Acute Stroke Treatment seminar
Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Acute Stroke Treatment: Time is Brain” lecture on Thursday, January 30, at 4 pm. Learn more about types of strokes, prevention, warning signs, emergency room protocols and treatments. The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Bridglal Ramkissoon, MD, board-certified neurologist and Medical Director of the AdventHealth Sebring Stroke Program. Both lectures will be held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard in the second-floor conference rooms. To register for either seminar, please call 863-402-3627 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.
About AdventHealth Heartland Region
AdventHealth Heartland Region is a not-for-profit, faith-based 222-bed health care system composed of three hospitals in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula, with a staff of more than 1,800 employees and 225 board-certified physicians caring for the Highlands and Hardee County communities. A member of AdventHealth West Florida Division. For more information, visit AdventHealthSebring.com.