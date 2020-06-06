TAMPA — From 1-1:09 p.m. Friday, AdventHealth physicians, nurses and other team members across West Florida — spanning Highlands, Hardee, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, and Pinellas counties — took bended knee together in solidarity with other health care professionals across the nation for a moment of silent reflection as part of the White Coats for Black Lives campaign.
The nationwide movement is centered on combatting:
- higher rates of disease among black communities,
- higher barriers of entry to the health care industry for Black individuals,
- lower rates of black medical students, and
- the fear among black individuals to seek medical care.
All AdventHealth team members were welcome to join in kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd and countless others. Those who participated maintained social distance, wore masks and were encouraged to share photos as an expression of support online with #WhiteCoats ForBlackLives.
Floyd, who attended school at South Florida Community (State) College, died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on the handcuffed man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.