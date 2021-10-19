SEBRING — AdventHealth’s Pink on Parade 5K has become a fixture of running events in Highlands County and this year there was a bit of a twist. The race was held Saturday night, giving runners some cooler weather to compete in. There were 60 people who finished the 5K, along with 19 who competed in the 1-mile run.
Runners were all ages and the youngsters gave a solid showing, as four of the top 10 female finishers were age 16 or younger.
Crystal Sanchez was the top female finisher with a time of 27:42, while 16-year-old Ellissa Nawrocki was second in a time of 28:15 and 13-year-old Kylie Nawrocki was third in 32:24. Yasmin Ramirez, age 15, was fourth with a time of 34:58, Cecilia Reva Tabugara was fifth in 35:48 and Elinor Mae Villacarlos placed sixth in a time of 35:50.
Michele Bednosky was seventh with a time of 35:52, Mary Beth Przychocki was eighth in 35:58, Jasmine Mendoza, age 12, was ninth in 36:00 and Mary Josefyk rounded out the top 10 with a time of 36:11 after competing in the Smoak Trail Run in the morning.
Ana Ramirez was 11th in 36:13 and Tammy Mortensen was 12th with a time of 37:25. After winning the Female Master title in the Smoak Trail Run Saturday morning, Kathi Flyte came back with a 13th-place finish with a time of 37:47. Dawn Simpson was 14th in 38:00 and Judith Gerber placed 15th in 39:45.
Other finishers and times were: Teresa Mendoza, 42:19; Veronica Middleton, 43:07; Natasha Stuber, 43:40; Barbara Schroeder, 43:49; Mary Gainous, 44:37; T. Schroeder, 46:28; Kimberly Phillips, 46:43; Amy Ohern, 46:46; Erin Schroeder, 46:50; J. MacNeal, 46:50; Dawn Coatney, 48:38; Becky Farrens, 48:50; Kiersten Wilson, 48:51; Kristen Palestis, 51:04; Olivia Correa, 51:04; Stephany McPeck, 51:05; Jamie Adair, 51:15; Jessica Abeln, 51:16; Jessica McLemore, 51:17; Raye Masse, 51:56; Deanna Perez, 53:23; Susan Gossick, 53:24; Jasmine Stuber, 53:31; Elsie Graves, 54:02; Anne MacNeal, 55:11; Mychelle Tomek, 55:12; Trina Talley, 55:12; Penny Herman, 59:27; Kizzie Allen, 59:33; Suzy Allan, 59:50.
Davy Schroeder had the fastest time of them male side and finished with a time of 24:46, while C. Schroeder, age 10, placed second with a solid time of 25:34. Robert Triambuck was third in 25:40, Zbigniew Nawrocki was fourth in 26:26 and Diego Mendoza, age 14, was fifth with a time of 27:28.
Other finishers and times were: Jose Resendiz, 27:32; Roberto Aguirre, 28:14; Rick Mortensen, 29:24; Alfredo Perez, 33:28; Landon Turner, 38:23; Edward Dickerson, 40:12; John Nelson, 46:23; Ryan Adair, 46:24; Seth Abeln, 46:25; Isaac Fanchette, 48:54; Stephen Pena, 48:55; Alan Masse, 51:56; Jerry Allan, 59:52.
There were 13 females who finished the 1-mile run, which was won by Lucy Piller in 9:43, followed by Mary Gardner, 10:12; Suzette Rhoades, 12:29; Nina Beaudry, 13:22; Meta Harris, 13:39; Jacqueline Delgado, 14:44; Chat Oca, 15:19; Dapathana Meckstroth, 15:25; Lois Brown, 15:26; Mindy Howard, 16:33; Robin Clemmons, 17:02; Daisy Clemmons, 17:03; Khianti Thompson, 23:15.
The youngsters ran away from the field in the male 1-mile run, with C. Johnson, age 12, placing first in 8:05, with 11-year-old Miguel Perez taking second in 9:42. Russell Smith was third in 13:51, followed by Joseph Perez, 16:21; Michael Howard, 16:32; David Blalock, 17:03.