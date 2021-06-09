LAKE PLACID — This past week, Highlands County commissioners formally accepted property from AdventHealth Lake Placid to build a new Lake Placid Fire Department station in the near future.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor told commissioners the current timeline is to have the building complete by August 2023, a little more than two years from now, if all goes well.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said that the Town of Lake Placid required that the county put in a frontage road as part of the project. These would provide access around the fire station for people going to the hospital and in and out of Tomoka Heights, which is located by and behind the hospital.
Sutphen said the property transfer agreement, which includes a $100,000 owners title insurance policy, paid for by the hospital, will include cross-access easements to facilitate that traffic flow.
The section of U.S. 27 where the new station will go does not currently have a traffic signal, but has seen more traffic moving to that area with the advent of the town moving into a new town hall along that stretch.
Sutphen also said the transfer agreement, which will be handled much like a real estate purchase closing, contains language to authorize all other necessary documents to be signed without she or county administration having to bring the matter back to the board.
“It’s been a long process. I appreciate legal’s diligence in getting us to where we can accept it and, hopefully, move that project along,” Bashoor said. “We’re in the final design stages of the project. Waiting for this was a big piece of it.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked if this means that Bashoor and his project team can pull the permit, and Bashoor said they are “not quite there yet.” Roberts replied that he knows people are anxiously awaiting a new fire station in Lake Placid, and with Bashoor’s imminent departure at the end of September, he knows it won’t be done during Bashoor’s tenure.
“Don’t you think that maybe, before close of business next year, next fiscal year, that we can get it done?” Roberts asked.
When Bashoor gave Roberts the current timeline, as given to him by the architect, Roberts then asked if Bashoor or the county could not “put a fire under him, no pun intended.”
“I would hope that it could come along quicker than that, but that is his timeline,” Bashoor said, “based on seeing everything that he sees in the process, and getting us to where we need to be.”
Bashoor said he does have an advertisement out to hire a construction manager to manage the process and who would help control costs for the county and speed up the process. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said there are also some significant materials supply issues.
Roberts asked where the next fire station would go. Provided funding is available, Bashoor said, the next location after Lake Placid would be at the property by the Sebring Regional Airport and Sebring International Raceway that would serve both those facilities and residents of Spring Lake Improvement District.
That would be the last new station needed, according to the Fitch Study of fire services needs in the county, Bashoor said. There are still, after that, another seven stations needing rebuilding, remodeling or expansion to make them more efficient and effective as fire stations.