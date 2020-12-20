WAUCHULA — AdventHealth recently cut the ribbon on a third convenient Prompt Care location, AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at Wauchula. AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at Wauchula provides health care for patients ages 5 and up. Prompt Care is also a lower-cost alternative to the ER or other locations. The newest location is open seven days a week with extended early morning and evening hours and provides rapid COVID-19 testing.
“The addition of this Prompt Care location will help us serve the growing health care needs of the community and provide excellent care close to home when you need us most,” said Nancy Christensen, vice president of AdventHealth Medical Group.
Nothing is more important than the patients, that’s why the facility has employed safety measures and protocols to ensure you and your loved ones feel confident, protected and safe. This includes universal mask use, temperature screening, social distancing, visitor restrictions and keeping COVID-19 symptomatic patients separated from other patients.
Prompt Care locations are open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facilities are also open on holidays, and walk-ins are always welcomed.
Board-certified providers John Ashley, APRN, and Darian Jones, APRN, are welcoming new patients at AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at Wauchula and most major insurances are accepted. Call 863-767-8333 to schedule an appointment for the new Wauchula location, or just walk in at 524 Carlton St., Wauchula.