SEBRING, Fla. — AdventHealth Medical Group understands that patients need care that is convenient and flexible to fit their busy lives. On Nov. 18, a second convenient Prompt Care location opened in South Sebring that’s available seven days a week with extended evening hours to better serve the Heartland. Operating hours for both locations are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The facility will also be open on holidays and walk-ins are welcomed.
“Providing access to the whole-person care you need, when and where you need it. That is what we have promised the people of our community, and we are excited to add access to walk-in care close to where so many people live and work to our network of services,” said Nancy Christensen, vice president of AdventHealth Medical Group.
AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at South Sebring and AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, provides health care to those who are sick or have minor injuries, and are unable to see their primary care provider, or don’t have an established provider.
Prompt Care is also a lower-cost alternative to the ER or other locations. Children 5 years and older and adults are regularly treated for sprains, strains, urinary tract infections (UTI), sinus/cold/respiratory infections, wellness exams and more.
Board-certified providers Herman Deresma, APRN, and Mary Josefyk, APRN, are welcoming new patients at AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at South Sebring and most major insurances are accepted. Call 863-402-3429 to schedule an appointment for the new South Sebring location, or just walk in at 2950 Alternate US Highway 27 South, Suite B, Sebring.
If you need Prompt Care in North Sebring, visit AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake open seven days a week. Call 863-382-9600 or walk in at 4421 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Suite B, in Sebring.