SEBRING — In an effort to train and retain doctors who will practice locally, AdventHealth Sebring has host eight third year medical students for the inaugural three year family residency program. The students are from as far away as Curaçao, Grenada, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico as well as from Florida. Francis Kane is from Sebring and will start the residency program this summer.
“It is our goal to train and keep the next generation of doctors to help us meet the growing health care needs of our community,” Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Sebring Dr. Bindu Raju said. “The ability to partner with colleges throughout the region and beyond allows us to work together and build a program that provides third-year medical students the experience and all the necessary tools to help us continue to provide the highest quality of care to our rural neighbors.”
” Research shows it can be difficult to recruit family medicine physicians to live and work in rural areas such as Highlands and Hardee counties, and the struggle to hire and keep physicians in these communities can mean some patients choose to go without care since it is not conveniently located close to home. AdventHealth is working to close the gap,” AdventHealth said in a recent press release.
“Over here, locally, we've always struggled as a community to attract primary care physicians who would come here and stay with us for the long run.”
Many doctors want to go the big cities and not stay in rural settings, Raju said.
"Looking at the history and looking at the population growing, the community has struggled historically to recruit the primary care to match the growing population,” she said.
Raju said the research shows that residents who train in an area for two or more years, there is upwards of 60% retention rate of those residents. The students enter the program as medical students and train for three years, they form bonds and relationships with attending physicians, patients and the community ideally, practice here.
Under the supervision of board-certified physicians, the residents will rotate through different departments in the hospital including obstetrics, emergency room, operating rooms, AdventHealth Medical Group physicians practices and more.
Because AdventHealth Sebring earned a Leapfrog A rating and a CMS 5 Star (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), which only 13% of hospitals in the country get, Dr. Raju feels the residents will get a great education, calling it a “win-win” for the residents and the hospital and community.
“This allows us the unique opportunity to start embracing the newer technology, new evidence-based medicine and the new way of doing it,” Dr. Raju said. “Because if you've done it for 30 years, it's hard for you to pivot as opposed to a new resident who can incorporate all of that. We will be teaching all of our new residents how to use ultrasound, and cutting edge tools that are available to them. Being in a small community, I think we have the opportunity into the community quicker and in a better way than other larger programs will or have ever done.”
Kane is looking forward to the orientation starting on June 14th and beginning rotations in the hospital on July 1st. Kane moved to Sebring when he was just seven years old and is a graduate from Sebring High School. After learning about the residency from a couple of different sources, his interest was piqued. He was astonished that the city had a residency program. He did his undergrad work in Orlando and Miami.
“You definitely appreciate Sebring more once you're in the traffic of Orlando and Miami,” he said. “My goal would definitely be to have my own office in five years here in Sebring.”
Kane said he was excited to be a part of the new program as opposed to a one with more inflexible standards or ideas.
“I think one of the biggest benefits is you get to make your own,” he said. “I know a lot of other programs I interviewed with are already well established and are more rigid and are not exactly open to new ideas. I think that in medicine one of the most important things are to be able to be fluid and dynamic and able to change somewhat.”
Kane feels the need to stay on top of the latest in medicine for the well being of his patients. He said a new program can be molded to promote that. He will focus his practice on being able to give patients in a rural setting.
Kane praised the administration and Dr. Raju and Program Director for AdventHealth Sebring’s residency program Dr. Kevin Sherin for the program. He said they have provided resources that he will need.
“I'm a big believer in doing my residency where I want to build my practice because even during your residency, your already a relationships with patients.”
He said by building the practice in Sebring, he would be providing a continuum as care.