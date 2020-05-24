SEBRING – Last week was National EMS week and AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula showed support for Highlands and Hardee county EMS and fire personnel by gifting crews with a limited edition COVID-19 challenge coin. AdventHealth wanted to honor the groups for their partnership in helping care for the Heartland community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For every call, every late night, every precious life saved, we extend our thanks to all the EMS champions for answering the call,” said Randy Surber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula. “We depend upon these highly-skilled responders to provide life-saving pre-hospital care at a moment’s notice. This week gives us an occasion to acknowledge the people on the front-line of emergency care.”