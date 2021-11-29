SEBRING — Grades shifted for some local hospitals and came up for others with release of the Fall 2021 Leapfrog survey on hospital safety.
The two safest hospitals in the Heartland, according to Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, remain AdventHealth Sebring and Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, both with ‘A’ ratings. However, where Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring received a ‘C’ last time, that grade has come up to a ‘B’, alongside AdventHealth Lake Placid, also a ‘B.’
AdventHealth Lake Wales dropped from a ‘B’ to a ‘C’, and AdventHealth Wauchula does not have a grade this cycle, as in the spring.
Leapfrog Group, a voluntary survey, rates participating hospitals twice each year, in the spring and fall, on 27 areas of patient and hospital safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals.
Results are free to the public and searchable by city and zip code at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org. Answers, however, are only available on areas of service for which hospitals have submitted a response.
The breakdownAs in the spring, AdventHealth Sebring performed below average in Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections. There were also problems with infections in the blood. All surgical problems were fixed, but there has been a below average mark for safety in the area of falls causing broken hips.
As in the spring, AdventHealth Sebring had poor marks in the area of communication about medicines or having staff work together to prevent errors, and again, no information was available about hand washing. The hospital also scored low again on communication with doctors and with nurses, and the overall responsiveness of hospital staff. All other areas were good.
Raulerson Hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility like HRMC, had problems with Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infections, and had no data on MRSA or urinary tract infections, but scored well on other infection area. Accidental cuts and tears were a surgical problem, and there was not data on death from serious treatable complications, but all other surgical areas were good.
The only safety problem was a moderate issue with dangerous blood clots. Communication about medicines was the only low score among practices to prevent errors. Among the staff, Raulerson scored low on having specially trained doctors for ICU patients and on communication with both doctors and nurses, the survey said.
HRMC had problems with sepsis infection after surgery, and no data available for surgical site infection after colon surgery and infection in the blood, but did well in other areas. The only low marks in surgery were for serious breathing problems and death from serious treatable complications.
In the safety category, the survey said HRMC had low marks for collapsed lung and patient falls/injuries. Practices to prevent errors had several three low marks, including safe medication administration, communication about medicines and communication about discharge. Handwashing had no data.
As with Raulerson, there were low scores on having specially trained doctors for ICU patients and on communication with doctors, but a moderate score on communication with nurses.
AdventHealth Lake Placid had no information on infections except for a poor grade on C. diff infections and a good grade, not excellent, on sepsis infection after surgery. Other than that, all the surgical areas had good grades.
As with AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Lake Placid scored poorly on falls causing broken hips, but had no other safety problems. On practices to prevent errors, the hospital did not do well on communication about medicines or staff working together to prevent errors. There was also no handwashing data.
Communication with doctors or nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff got low marks, as well, but otherwise, staff scored well.