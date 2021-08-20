SEBRING — Officials with AdventHealth Florida announced on Wednesday that when county officials said they received “ventilators,” they actually received Vapotherm devices.
Approximately 15 non-invasive ventilation (NIV) devices under the brand name “Vapotherm,” arrived at the AdventHealth Sebring over the weekend to help with a sudden influx of respiratory patients, many if not most with COVID-19.
Without having exact numbers on how many new patients with the virus have been admitted into the Sebring facility, AdventHealth spokesperson Ashley Jeffery said it has been significant.
“We’re seeing higher numbers than ever before in general with COVID,” Jeffery said.
However, she added, the addition of the new devices might make it easier to treat those patients and prevent the need for invasive forms of ventilation. They are meant to provide oxygen flow to respiratory patients without the use of endotracheal ventilation, or a nose-mouth covering mask.
The company website, www.vapotherm.com, states that about a third of patients needing traditional mask-based ventilatory support are mask-intolerant, and that risks increasing the cost of their care, or worse, failure of treatment requiring greater levels of care.
It does this, the site states, by providing high-velocity flow of oxygenated air into the nasal passages and into the airways, which can be adjusted for the patient’s needs and comfort. Because it doesn’t cover the mouth or obstruct the trachea, the patient can eat, drink, talk and take oral medication while on the machine.
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has taken over daily COVID statistic updates from the Florida Department of Health, which stopped posting daily reports on June 3. The CDC’s seven-day moving average on Sunday had Highlands County with 626 new infections within the previous week.
As of Friday, Aug. 13, the county’s positivity rate was 19.6%, which was high, but down a bit from previous reports. County government officials reported a positivity rate of 25% on Tuesday to the Board of County Commission.
The CDC also shows 77 new hospital admissions in seven days and 28.5 ICU hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 14, both significant increases over previous numbers.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.