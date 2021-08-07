SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring and South Florida State College have partnered to create a unique and valuable education opportunity through an apprentice program. The Advanced Patient Care Tech Apprenticeship Program is ideal for those interested in a nursing profession. The program began in January and has about nine apprentices enrolled.
Besides getting a foot in the door to nursing and a good education, a very attractive aspect to the program is a paid apprenticeship and health insurance benefits.
Maria “Lisa” Dela Cruz, the clinical education manager for AdventHealth, said South Florida State College got a grant for the program and offered the partnership to AdventHealth Sebring. The grant came through Gov. DeSantis’ Department of Education.
The students go to the college for their related technical instruction (RTI) and to the hospital for the on-the-job-training (OJT).
“Before they start, they have to go to the college and learn some basic healthcare and then they come to us and have their on-the-job-training,” Dela Cruz said.
She explained that the program has three clinical ladders. The ladders incorporate classroom and online teaching as well as mentoring in various settings. Hourly pay rates vary per ladder starting at $12.64 at Clinical Ladder 1 to $14.64 in Clinical Ladder 3.
“In Clinical Ladder 1, the apprentice gets to learn how to be a nursing assistant and they have basic health care,” Dela Cruz said.
Clinical Ladder 2 focuses on phlebotomy skills while Ladder 3 focuses on becoming a home health aide and an EKG technician. The program requires 300 RTI hours and 3,000 OJT hours and takes about 18 months to complete.
“The apprentice will get a certification from the governor saying that this person has graduated the Advanced Patient Care Tech Apprenticeship Program, Dela Cruz said. “Wherever he or she goes, it is acknowledged in the whole of the United States.”
AdventHealth will pay for the certifications for CNA (certified nurse assistant) and phlebotomy at the end of the program, according to Dela Cruz. The apprentices will earn eight credit units toward a nursing degree.
Dela Cruz said the program is important in the community because there is always a need for nurses as many retire or move. A focus on the retention of educated and passionate health care providers in the area is key.
The requirements for applicants are: 17 years of age or older and have a high school diploma/GED and speak fluent English. For information on signing up, call 863-386-6464.
Jeremiah Sawyer, 19, is an apprentice who is very happy to be a part of the apprenticeship program. He has been in the program for three and a half months.
“I had already started my pre-requisites for the nursing program because I want to be an R.N. (registered nurse),” he said. “I actually was trying to find a job related to health care and it so happens that at my local church, I had a friend there who told me about this program. I thought it was super awesome. So, I applied and it was a long journey but I am on staff, so, it’s great.”
He said working with patients is the best part of the program for him. Sawyer said at first it was hard because “you can’t make a mistake” but at the end of the day, it is very “rewarding.”
“It really sets us up for success,” Sawyer said. That’s why I really love the program.”
Sawyer plans to graduate as an R.N. from SFSC and would like to work in pediatrics. His plans could include becoming nurse practitioner.
“I’m going to take one step at a time,” Sawyer said. “We have such an awesome clinical education team. It’s just so awesome because they are constantly pushing us and guiding us toward success. That’s what I love about this program too, you have mentors all around you.”
Dela Cruz said Sawyer’s quick actions helped a patient who was unconscious. One weekend when Sawyer was working, he began to get vital signs on a patient.
“For some reason I went into this patient’s room to do her vitals first and I don’t know why but I just went in there. She was slanted, well, she was sitting up but slanted on the side of the bed. Usually when we come in, our patients are sleeping. I didn’t think she was sleeping because she was unresponsive. It was a little scary. I couldn’t find anyone around for some help so, I hit that Code Blue button and everyone came in.”
The patient had fainted and all was well. He said the program really gets “your feet wet.”
“If you have the heart and work ethic to do it, it’s awesome.”