SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring team members united to help fund the completion of the Serenity Circle Garden and Patio renovation at the hospital. This space provides a dedicated outdoor space for relaxation and comfort for all who need it.
The garden and patio are located outside the main lobby and café at AdventHealth Sebring.
The project was completed in three phases and fully supported through the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation. Phase one included the installation of raised flower beds and a water feature; phase two included the addition of Trees, lighting and a comprehensive sound system; and the final phase featured the addition of the shade sails, tables, seating and benches.
The official unveiling of the Serenity Garden and Patio took place in late June.
“This project is yet another great example of the caring spirit and generosity of our team members at AdventHealth Sebring,” said Executive Director of the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Christen Johnson. “Our goal was to develop an environment that brings solitude and peace to all who enter. Our prayer is that this garden will be used as a place for reflection and leave a lasting impression on everyone’s heart.”
Community members and employees can continue to support the growth of the AdventHealth Sebring Serenity Garden and Patio through the Brick Dedication program.
The courtyard surrounding the garden features more than 200 engraved bricks that celebrate and remember loved ones through heartfelt messages.
To donate a brick in honor of or in memory of a loved one, please visit https://www.adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-sebring/form/buy-a-memorial-brick or call 863-402-5525. All brick donation proceeds support the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s efforts to fund life-changing projects and initiatives throughout the hospital.