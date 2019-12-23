SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring plans to build a 23,000-square-foot health and fitness center, and has asked if Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District wants to sponsor it.
The Board of Supervisors voted Friday to do that, with some caveats: They want to inquire about a $200,000 sponsorship for the lobby, but would like to see if AdventHealth would add on more benefits than it initially offered for that amount.
They asked Community Services Director Ariel Fells to offer a $200,000 sponsorship, and negotiate for as many benefits to that as she can.
Currently, the offer for that level of sponsorship is a 20-year payoff period — equal to $10,000 per year — and a membership rate of $30 for each Sun ‘N Lake resident.
Supervisors and residents were dubious, however, at Friday’s board meeting of how much they wanted to see the district spend to sponsor part of the facility, if it invests at all. The district has its own fitness center as part of the Community Center on Edgewater Drive, but it doesn’t have near the accommodations or amenities the AdventHealth center would have.
Fells said the facility, as proposed, would be a 23,000-square-foot, 24-hour facility with a 1.3-mile wellness trail with fitness obstacles, golf cart parking and a community garden.
Features would include an exercise machine room, two group fitness rooms, three massage rooms, two education/conference rooms, saunas, locker rooms and showers, a juice bar and manicure/pedicure stations.
By comparison, the district’s facility is small.
“We’re very hard-pressed to fit nine people in our community center [gym] right now,” Fells said.
Currently, the district has a fitness center in its community center on Edgewater Drive, but to build a 4,000 to 5,000-square-foot facility to this standard, Fells said, would cost the district $525,000 in construction, $342,000 in exercise machinery and equipment, plus another $255,000 for full-time and part-time staff.
Total cost to the district would be $1.12 million to get started, and the district facility would compete with the AdventHealth facility for members in a market already saturated enough to close down a local Gold’s Gym.
Some of the amenities offered by AdventHealth to the District, Fells said, include $30-per-month memberships — $27 per month if they pay annually and not monthly — the District name on the donor wall and the District name on a designated sponsor area.
The supervisors were eyeing the idea of sponsoring the lobby area, at $200,000.
Supervisor Mike Gilpin asked Fells if the membership rates were negotiable.
“Do you think we can maybe ask? Yes,” Fells said. “Do I think they’ll go lower? No.”
Vice President Neal Hotelling noted that many residents are already members of either the hospital or another local fitness center through the “Silver Sneakers” program. He asked if AdventHealth would honor that, and Fells said she was told they would.
Hotelling noted that a 5% increase in assessments would pay for a sponsorship, even if the district had to borrow money first.
Fells also said closing the district fitness center, in favor of the AdventHealth facility, would lower overhead costs at the Community Center.
Supervisor Raymond Brooks, however, asked whether the district should try to build itself up or AdventHealth.
“I don’t want to have [to pay] to build up Florida Hospital [AdventHealth]” Brooks said.
Fells said the district, by closing a fitness center, would remove itself from associated liability, staffing costs and upkeep on its facility.
“They can build better [facilities] than we can,” Hotelling said.
Dave Halbig, former supervisor, told the board that AdventHealth is a “cornerstone” of the district.
“That’s the best thing I’ll say about it,” Halbig said, noting that the district has spent $5,000 per year on the hospital foundation’s annual fundraising gala.
Prior to this, he said, the hospital had a facility, but closed it down and donated the equipment to another subdivision’s recreation center, and enjoys tax breaks for being a non-profit corporation.
“I don’t want to pay another $35 to give $1 million to them,” Halbig said.
He then said donating to AdventHealth would be a misuse of public funds.
Other arguments from the floor were that Planet Fitness is soon to open at Lakeshore Mall, which will make for more competition. Also, residents said people on a fixed income might decide to move away if forced to pay a higher assessment.
George Puffenberger, former district manager, said he thought the fee was going to be $25 for Sun ‘N Lake residents, firefighters and military veterans.
Fells said that may still be true, but she didn’t have that in her information.
“If you raise assessments any more,” Puffenberger said, “you’ve heard nothing yet.”
Still, supervisors favored trying to get a better deal for a $200,000 donation.
“The worst thing you can get is ‘no,’” said Board President Joe Branson. “You don’t get it if you don’t ask.”