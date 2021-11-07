SEBRING — AdventHealth physicians are urging parents to vaccinate their children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 when the shots become available. In a recent briefing, Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer, and Dr. Fatma Levent, medical director of infectious disease, both of AdventHealth for Children, stated the vaccine is safe and effective.
The Pfizer vaccine will be ordered from “directors of the state” on Tuesday and will be available soon after that Keating said. He also suggested a ‘kid-friendly’ environment, such as their pediatrician’s office, because giving kids shots is different than adults.
There were 3,000 children in the initial trials according to Keating.
“There’s 28 million children in the age group of 5 to 11 and none of them should die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” Keating said. “We can beat COVID. These kids need to be vaccinated.”
Dr. Levent said the lower dose is effective.
“It is one-third of the dose because they (Pfizer) have seen in this age group, it works very well. We have very good robust immune systems on the younger kids, and we think that may be one of the reasons,” she said. “So it works very well from 5 to 11.”
Even though children have not died at the same rate as adults, Levent said it is imperative that those who are able to get the vaccine do so.
“I want everyone to understand even if they have much less severity, and some of them might be asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms for kids versus adults, they still get the infection. They still can pass it to others so they can bring the infection into their families and they can pass it around and everyone who is eligible should get the vaccine in the whole family, if possible,” Levent said. “ And also kids can get very sick. We have had multiple very sick kids getting into the hospital with prolonged hospitalization, and unfortunately, some of them died, as well.”
In terms of side effects, the lower dose for this young group is similar to the adolescent and adult groups.
“From the data that we have seen, it’s very effective,” Dr. Levent said. “It’s 91% effective, and it has milder side effects. The most common one I was able to review was pain at the injection site, and also arm pain. But others are maybe feeling a little myalgias, muscle pain, you know, a little pain over the body and some headaches. Some of them had some fevers as well, but it’s very short lived. It’s probably one to two days at most. They tolerated it really well, even better than the older kids.”
Dr. Levent said there were zero myocarditis cases in the 5 to 11 age group.
Despite COVID cases being on the decline, Keating said we should be “unrelenting” in getting adults and children vaccinated.
“We cannot forget the lessons of a few months ago where the positivity rates went very low, as they are now, and we became complacent and we let down our guards,” he said. “We have not reached herd immunity. Less than 80% of adults are vaccinated and in the 17-year-old group only 50% of patients are vaccinated and we already know that COVID can mutate and if it does, who is most at risk now?
“It’s the children. A few months ago our hospital was jammed with patients, all of whom were not vaccinated. I don’t want our children’s hospital to will be filled with children who are not vaccinated. So we can avoid it. As Fatma (Levent) pointed out, kids can get sick and they can die. And each of those deaths should be preventable.”
Beyond vaccines, Keating said hand washing, social distancing when possible and wearing masks are still important in the fight against COVID.
“I know there’s a lot of debate about masks. And you know my point of view about that, if masks are only 10% efficient as some anti-maskers have pointed out, and it keeps one child — your child out the hospital, out of AdventHealth for Children — where is your mask?” Keating said. “We don’t know which child that might be, which child might get sick, which child might potentially die. This is the group that is most at risk right now and we need to continue to do the right things.”