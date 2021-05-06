SEBRING — AdventHealth is giving those who want the vaccine another location to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at its Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake at 4421 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. Suite B. The Moderna shot is available to anyone over 18.
There is no out-of-pocket fee for the vaccine but you will need to have an appointment. Call for an appointment at 863-382-9600.
The hours for appointments will be:
• Wednesdays – 7-8 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
• Sundays – noon-2 p.m.
The shot will be available for folks wanting their first shots and for the second shot as long as you have your vaccination card to prove you had Moderna for the first shot, according to Rafael Lopez, AdventHealth communications specialist. Those receiving their first shots will have an appointment for the booster shot before they leave.
Lopez also said to expect a half hour stay.
AdventHealth teamed up with the Highlands County Board of County Commission earlier this year when the vaccine roll-out hit Highlands County. For months, medical staff has been assisting the county at the former JCPenney at the Lakeshore Mall giving vaccines.
However, the HCBoCC will be closing that Point of Distribution after May 22. AdventHealth will be stepping in the gap that closing the county POD would have caused. Moderna was also used at the county’s POD.