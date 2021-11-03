AVON PARK — A food pantry founded in the early 1990s is funded by two Adventist Community Services projects.
The newest fund-raising project for the pantry is called “Christmas All Year at Larsen House” where budget-priced holiday items are sold to the public. Among the holiday items are vintage Barbie dolls, Barbie clothing and accessories, toys, games, bears, Christmas trees, decorations, holiday lights and gifts.
A grand opening for Larsen House, 2375 Lake Lillian Drive, Avon Park Lakes, will be at a Super Sunday Sale on Nov. 7 from 1-4 p.m. The building is named after its former owner, Dr. Carl John Larsen, M.D. who was one of the first physicians associated with Walker Memorial Sanitarium and Hospital in Avon Park in the late 1940s. The chapel at the AdventHealth Hospital is named after him.
The other fund-raising project supporting the food pantry is the nearby “Twice Is Nice Shoppe,” also offering budget priced furniture, housewares, linens, and clothing for all ages at 1418 West Avon Blvd., which will also be open during the Larsen House Grand Opening on Nov. 7 from 1-4 p.m.
Regular hours for both these buildings is Tuesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are looking for volunteer opportunities at either of these service projects, contact Director Mavis Sager at 863-368-1682.