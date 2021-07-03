To fully appreciate this tale, there are a couple of things you need to know.
First, many Friday evenings see Don and I, along with a friend of ours, travel to Lakeland, a town about an hour and a half from where we live. We participate with others in tournaments involving a card game called “Magic: The Gathering.”
Second, the way we normally do this is Don drives us up to Lakeland and I drive us home, the reasoning being I am more of a night owl than Don is. Since the tournaments often don’t end until after 10 p.m., we traditionally get home rather late.
Third, we traditionally stop at a Wawa on the way home to get food and drink. This can be a snack, or it can be second dinner. I usually get something and eat it in the parked car before setting out for home.
This particular trip we were in Don’s Lincoln Aviator. We picked it because the weather looked a little messy and the Aviator sits higher than my car. It behaved perfectly fine for Don, getting us to Lakeland without a hassle.
However, all apparently was not well. I was sitting in the driver’s seat, trying to decide if I was going to finish my meal, when I noticed a message on the dashboard: “Check Engine Temperature.”
My gaze swerved to the proper gauge to discover it was all the way to “H.” I don’t know much about cars, but I know enough that such a reading is a Bad Thing.
I notified Don and our friend Sean, and we turned off the car and climbed out to see if we could figure out what was going on. Mind you, by now it’s after 11 p.m.
Sean noticed there is a stream of fluid from underneath the car. Not good. We had a leak somewhere and we were a long way from home.
We discussed options. Should we add water, hope for the best, and try to drive home? That idea was quickly vetoed. There are isolated stretches between Lakeland and Sebring, and we didn’t want to be stuck there.
Don checked out getting a tow, but that was problematical. It would be expensive to get it home, and the driver could only take one of us anyway.
Sean pointed out he had both Uber and Lyft apps and there was a chance there was a driver willing to go all the way to Sebring. We decided to go with that, and Don and I would come back the next day to deal with the car. I checked with Wawa to make sure it was OK to leave the vehicle, and we searched for a driver.
It was after 1 a.m. when a driver showed up to take us home, a cheerful young man with a little bit of a lead foot. We got back to Sebring without incident about 2:30 a.m. and Don and I collapsed while Paul, who was still up, took Sean home.
Saturday Don and I went back and got the SUV towed to a local shop. They determined it was the water pump and said it should be fixed by Sunday.
Well, to make a long story short, the car wasn’t ready until Monday, and we wound up going to Lakeland three times to deal with it. It is back now and behaving, though we suspect its days of long-distance travel are over.
I’m grateful Sean had the apps and knew how to use them. I’m also grateful it happened in a well-lit populated area instead of someplace dark and deserted.
Just the same, I hope that’s the last car trouble we have for a while. Some adventures don’t need to be repeated.