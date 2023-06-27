Businesses who bought ads in a Highlands News-Sun special section on the Champion for Children Foundation got to see their money go a little further on Friday.
In addition to helping tell the story of the local organization, the proceeds from those ads — the amounts above costs — went directly to the Foundation as a donation.
The section was part of Friday’s newspaper.
Advertisers gathered at the Foundation offices Friday morning, 419 E. Center Ave. in Sebring, to present a $1,000 check.
Foundation CEO Elisabeth Prendergast, now three weeks into her job there, said that impressed her.
“For me, I think it was the fact that people just jumped in and wanted to take part,” Prendergast said. “Their investment means a lot.”
Tim Smolarick, president and publisher of Highlands News-Sun, said, “We were pleased to partner with these five advertisers in support of Champion for Children and the outcome was exceptional.”
Emily Jones of ReMax Realty Plus in Sebring, who grew up in Avon Park and has known Prendergast since they were students of rival schools, said she’s always tried to be involved in the community.
“They didn’t have to ask me twice,” Jones said. “I said, ‘Yes!’ right away.”
The Foundation helps Highlands County’s families, those with children, she said.
“It’s our future,” Jones said.
Teresa Lee, representing Alan Jay Automotive Network, said Alan Jay Wildstein has always been involved in anything in the community to do with children, especially the Foundation Alan Jay Automotive Network and the Champion for Children Foundation have been a partner in the annual Kids Tag Art program.
“He enjoys being there for our community,” Lee said.
Andrew Santos, chief operating officer for AdventHealth Sebring, said the local hospital has had an 11-year partnership with the Foundation, since 2012, and has always worked to support the Foundation financially.
“[The Foundation] truly tries to beak the cycle of child abuse in this community,” Santos said. “It aligns with our mission to give to them.”
Foundation Founder and Board Chair Kevin Roberts said he was “elated” to see the special section in the Highlands News-Sun on Friday morning, an initiative that had been in the works since Prendergast was chosen in May to take over as the new CEO.
“It’s a capsule summary of all the good for 28 years (that) this organization has done,” Roberts said.
For her part, Prendergast said she’s been busy finalizing two grants, hiring a new person, getting out and meeting people, as well as planning for the 2024 Champion for Children Gala, for which she already has 20 nominees.
“It’s been great,” Prendergast said. “Staff here is phenomenal. They are running like a well-oiled machine.”