Advocacy group decries fate of black bears

SEBRING — The shooting of black bears in Sun ‘N Lake in November has grabbed the attention of a Florida black bear conservation group.
Sebring resident John Falango is being blamed for the shooting death of a female bear and her cub on his property in November. Falango, who faces 16 first-degree misdemeanor charges for shooting at the animals, told a judge he was protecting himself and his property.
The case has drawn public outrage, including from environmental groups that seek to protect bears and other troubled species. Katrina Shadix, executive director of Bear Warriors United of Oviedo, attended Falango’s Tuesday morning pre-trial hearing in Sebring.
According to Shadix, there are fewer than 4,000 Florida black bears left in the state. As developers build neighborhoods, erect shopping centers and widen roads into the center of the state, the bears find themselves with fewer safe places.
“Deforestation means loss of habitat, so they get killed by cars, and they’re also shot after being labeled nuisance animals for going into people’s trash,” Shadix told the Highlands News-Sun. “It used to be their habitat, but they’re looking for trash cans with our junk food in them.”
Shadix pointed to a 2017 bear shooting case that illustrates what she considers weak bear protection laws. Leon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Havens in December 2017 for baiting black bears with corn and shooting them in the Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area. He was charged with second-degree misdemeanor of taking a black bear without a permit.
“He killed five bears, and the public defender told me he was going to get a $100 fine,” Shadix said. “It was cheaper to kill them than to get a license and hunt them.” In reaction to public outcry from Shadix, Florida Fish and Wildlife and other bear lovers, Havens was banned from Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area and received misdemeanor probation and community service in addition to the fine.
By the way, there is a black bear hunting season on the books, but the FWC decides each year how many bears can be taken. It has set a zero quota for bears every year since 1994, except for a short period in 2015.
Though neither Falango nor Havens were poaching, some illegal bear hunters are doing exactly that.
“There are large bear poaching rings, and those men are killing bears right and left and selling their body parts on the Asian black market,” Shadix said. “They go into Ocala National Forest and Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area. They sell paws, bear fur, skulls and other bear body parts.”
Bear Warriors have a bear care package that contains a bear strap to keep bears out of trash cans, whistles to scare them off, and educational materials for homeowners. The group has sent out some 5,000 packages to homeowners in Deland, she said.
As for Falango, whose next pretrial hearing is March 15 (his new lawyer has requested time to prepare), he is charged with four counts of shooting black bear during closed season; four counts of shooting them with illegal methods (pistol); four counts of shooting at a mother bear with cubs; and four counts of shooting bear without a permit. Each is punishable by a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour told Falango at his arraignment that he faces a possible 16 years in jail and a $16,000 fine if found guilty.
Though Ritenour said it’s unlikely he’d get such a heavy sentence, Shadix and others have urged prosecutors to take the case seriously.
“Many people contacted the State Attorney with emails, asking him to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Shadix said.
To Falango’s credit, he immediately called law enforcement to report the shooting. He also told Ritenour that he and his family have watched the bears in his yard for years.
“Me and my wife and my son have been living there for 11 years now, we’ve seen a few dozen bears coming in our yard, climbing our fence, it’s no problem,” Falango told Ritenour at his arraignment. “We don’t mess with them, they’re just grazing around, it’s kind of cool to look at. But the situation I got in was a totally, absolutely different situation.”
He was granted a waiver to appear at Tuesday’s hearing.