Aeromed carries injured driver to shock trauma

AVON PARK — A woman was injured so badly in a Tuesday afternoon crash at the intersection of State Road 17 and Arbuckle Creek Road that she had to be medevaced to a hospital for treatment.
The crash, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m., blocked traffic for more than an hour. A Florida Highway Patrol investigator interviewed first responders and the truck driver as medical technicians tended to the injured woman.
The unidentified truck driver said he had been driving north on State Road 17 when the woman in the white SUV pulled out from Arbuckle Road and into his path. He hit his brakes and tried to avoid the SUV, but his truck jackknifed, coming to rest with the cab of the truck almost parallel to the trailer. The headlight and its housing were missing from the truck’s right front fender, indicating the truck may have struck the SUV before it jackknifed. The SUV came to rest behind the trailer’s rear bumper.
As first responders extricated the wounded woman from the vehicle, firefighters secured a grassy landing field next to the Sebring Mason’s Lodge No. 249 a quarter mile from the crash site. With their off-road vehicles parked at the lodge, firefighters each took a corner of the field to warn people off.
The thumping blades on the blue-and-yellow Airbus EC145e helicopter grew louder as it came in from the southwest. It circled the field once, landing in the center a hundred yards or so from the lodge building. The ambulance containing the injured driver pulled in behind the lodge.
A handful of EMS and firefighters rolled/carried the stretcher containing the driver across the field to the chopper. The patient’s face was covered to protect her from flying debris sometimes kicked up from the whirling blades.