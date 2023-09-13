FUJI, Japan — The No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of David Rigdon, Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr won its first race of the season Sunday. The team captured the LMGTE Am class victory at the World Endurance Championship’s 6 Hours of Fuji.
The No. 33 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, which lost the race due to a pair of penalties, was elevated to second place after the No. 57 Ferrari Kessel Racing 488 GTE Evo was penalized 10 seconds for Full Course Yellow infringements in the final 20 minutes of the race. Three other cars received penalties for the same infraction.
The No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche finished fourth, but the points allowed the team to extend their lead for second place in the season championship. The Corvette Racing had the title wrapped-up before the race.
Ben Keating started for Corvette after taking the pole position on Saturday. But towards the end of his stint, there was contact between the Corvette and the No. 54 Ferrari, which the stewards ruled was due to Keating. That gave the team a 30-second stop-and-go penalty.
Nico Varrone served the penalty after he took over driving duties, but towards the end of his stint, there was more contact, this time with the No. 86 GR Racing Porsche. Again, Corvette Racing was found to be at fault and was forced to do another penalty, this one a 10-second pitlane penalty.
Nicky Catsburg took over for the final 65 minutes to try and get the Corvette in front again, but a full course yellow in the final 20 minutes ended any hopes of a comeback victory.
“We had, I would say, two questionable penalties and without those we would have won by a country mile,” Catsburg said. “It’s a shame but those are part of it. At least we have won the championship already, so we can’t complain too much. Those races are part of it as well.”
Varrone said the Corvette Racing gang did a solid job, as they’ve done all year.
“There were some penalties for Ben and me that we don’t agree with and I don’t think were fair,” Varrone said. “So that made us fall back. But I was really happy with the pace. The team was really, really good.”
The Kessel Racing Ferrari settled for third place.
The Iron Dames have a six-point lead over the third-place AF Corse team in the FIA Endurance Trophy for LMGTE Am teams. Sunday was the fifth consecutive top-finish for Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey.
“We knew from last year that the Fuji race wouldn’t be the strongest one for the Porsche,” Gatting said. “Finishing P4 is a solid performance, and it means important points for the championship. We look forward to going to Bahrain and to end our season on a high.”
The final race of the 2023 World Endurance Championship season will be the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Nov. 4.