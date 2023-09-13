FUJI, Japan — The No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of David Rigdon, Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr won its first race of the season Sunday. The team captured the LMGTE Am class victory at the World Endurance Championship’s 6 Hours of Fuji.

The No. 33 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, which lost the race due to a pair of penalties, was elevated to second place after the No. 57 Ferrari Kessel Racing 488 GTE Evo was penalized 10 seconds for Full Course Yellow infringements in the final 20 minutes of the race. Three other cars received penalties for the same infraction.

Recommended for you