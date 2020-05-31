This home is located at 1935 Pasco Drive in Sebring. This property is priced at $179,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Welcome to this three-bedroom, two-bath home with a two-car garage. It also includes a 8-by-12-foot shed.
This home is located in a nice community that is close to all types of shopping, restaurants and is within walking distance to Lake Jackson.
The kitchen in this home has been updated with new cabinet doors, updated LG appliances and granite counter tops. There is plenty of counter space for food preparation and offers a pass-thru window to the rear enclosed lanai/bonus room. The breakfast area is the ideal spot to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. It is open to the family room that includes a large window for enjoying the backyard views.
This home has an open floor plan and offers plenty of light throughout.
The master suite has neutral beige carpeting, a nice size closet and adjoining bath including a tile shower, single sink vanity and newer water saver toilet.
The front living room and dining area has newer vinyl plank flooring that is so easy to maintain and looks great with any type of furniture. Off the dining area are sliding glass doors that enter to the bonus room, complete with a/c and heating system. This room is a multi-use room and includes side slide windows, blinds and tile flooring with a rear access door to the rear yard.
Both guest bedrooms included neutral beige berber carpeting and one of the bedrooms is currently being used as a den. The guest bath includes a tub/shower combination, tile flooring and single sink vanity.
The roof was replaced in 2010 and the A/C system was just replaced in 2019. The kitchen appliances were replaced in 2018. This home also includes an in-house utility room and 22-by-23-foot two-car garage.
The 8-by-12-foot shed includes electric power and two loft areas for added storage and attached deck area.
Come and see this home before it is gone. Some furniture may be available separately from the sale of the home. The rear yard has plenty of space to enjoy having a garden if desired and offers a view of Lake Jackson too.
This is the perfect home for those needing a little extra space and to enjoy having their own little piece of paradise.
Call to make your appointment today for previewing or for sending you our virtual tour of this home.
For further information please call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884 or email us at Teresa@TeresaBock.com . MLS#272945