AVON PARK — Residents living in and around the Avon Park can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church will host this community event on Jan. 3, 2022. The site is located at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. in Avon Park.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.