SEBRING — Residents living in and around Sebring can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Sebring Church of the Brethren will host this community event on June 14. The site is located at 700 S Pine St. in Sebring.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
Diabetes risk
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.