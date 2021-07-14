SEBRING — Residents living in and around Sebring can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club will host this community event on Aug. 17. The site is located at 5223 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.