SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County Board of Directors, staff and volunteers are seeing a dream come to fruition. On Tuesday, the doors will officially be opened to the Humane Society of Highlands County Affordable Pet Care veterinary clinic.
The clinic will provide, well, affordable care for pets and their owners from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dr. Rachel Stewart will be the primary care veterinarian on duty.
“We will still have the low cost vaccines, dental and spay and neuter,” BOD President Judy Spiegel said. “We will now offer full service vet care.”
Spiegel said full service care meant normal veterinarian services and includes x-rays, blood work and ultrasound. Dr. Stewart recently moved to Highlands County after graduating from St. George’s University in Grenada in the Caribbean. Her 8-year-old Collie, Luke, traveled with her. Dr. Stewart will be the primary veterinarian in the clinic. Dr. Richard Carpenter will remain at the Humane Society of Highlands County part-time for spaying and neutering and will help out in the clinic when needed.
In a previous interview, Dr. Stewart said she fell in love with shelter medicine in her last year of school.
“We are very excited to offer this much-needed service to the animals of Highlands County,” Spiegel said.
The shelter is currently taking appointments but will take a walk-in, time permitting. Spiegel said walk-ins should call ahead when possible.
Spiegel wanted to have a meet and greet with Dr. Stewart or a grand opening but due to COVID-19, she will have to think of something else to do.
The phone number to make an appointment is 863-655-1522.