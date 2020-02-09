This home is at 7030 County Road 17 South. It is priced for $299,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Wow, this affordable waterfront home has lots of updates! Nestled on a half-acre of waterfront property on Red Beach Lake, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home has a lot to offer.
There is great curb appeal with a mature shade tree and a large staghorn hanging from the tree in front. The long driveway offers tons of parking options.
The front porch entry is screened and tiled and connects the two-car side entry garage to the house. The spacious laundry room (that features a folding area and a half bath) is just off this tiled breezeway/porch.
Step inside to a split floor plan home that is tiled throughout with wood floors in the master bedrooms. The master bedroom features a large on-suite with a new tiled shower and new double sink vanity. The big living room and dining combo overlooks the enclosed porch offering incredible views of the lake. The spacious granite kitchen is fully applianced and has lots of cabinet and counter space, and a convenient built-in wine rack. Two additional guest bedrooms and full bath are nice sized and located on the opposite side of the house from the master.
One of the best features of this home is the 11-by-57-foot tiled enclosed porch that is an awesome extension of your living space — adding over 600 living square feet and boasting huge picture windows overlooking the water. There is also another 12-by-13-foot enclosed porch and a 12-by-13-foot open and raised concrete patio. The back yard is large and there is a solid concrete dock over the water.
New flooring, new paint, new master bath, new granite counters, drainfield and more.
There will be an open house from 1-3 p.m. today at this home located at 7030 CR 17 S. This home is being offered at $299,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. 863-658-3780.